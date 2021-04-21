The Flash: the film debuts a new logo at the beginning of production

The movie of Flash solo has already started its production and debuts a logo to celebrate it.

Through Instagram, director Andy Muschietti has said “Here we go !!! The Flash, day!” and has posted an image of the new logo for the film. Take a look:

It’s quite a milestone for The Flash, which has spent many, many years on hold (basically, since 2014). Ezra Miller has always been linked to the project as the protagonist, but he has lost two directors, it has been postponed and totally rewritten. It has even been affected by the problem between Warner and Ray Fisher (Cyborg in Justice League).

The cast includes Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Michael Keaton as Batman, Ben Affleck as the other Batman, and Ron Livingston as Flash’s father.

One of the most news spectacular for production (and DC fans) is the Keaton’s return as Batman, who was until recently more concerned about Covid than about the film:

“I’m more aware of the COVID situation in the UK than anything else,” Keaton said. “That will determine everything … it comes first, before any project. I look at it and wonder if it’s going to kill me. But if not, then we can talk.”

Still, until the end of next year 2022 we will not see The Flash in theaters. And we hope that by then the epidemiological situation has improved and we don’t even have to see it on HBO at the premiere.