The fantastic 1/7 scale figures of Ram and Rem are now available for $ 200 each

Crunchyroll recently confirmed that the two wonderful 1/7 scale action figures of Ram is Rem, the twin sisters of Re: Zero, are finally available for purchase on the official website. The two products are inspired by a famous illustration by Shinichiro Otsuka and they cost about $ 200 each.

The figures are specular, with the only differences represented by the bow on the tuba (of an inverse color) and for some detail present on the socks. The figurines, made in Japan and made of polyvinyl, are 25 centimeters high and can be pre-ordered up to April 12, 2020. At the bottom you can take a look at both action figures.

Ram and Rem are introduced into the work of Tappei Nagatsuki as two servants employed by Roswaal L. Mathers. The protagonist Subaru begins to create a friendly relationship with the two after being hired in turn as a waiter, forming a special bond with the blue-haired twin.

In case you can't wait to see the two sisters back in action, we remind you that season 2 of Re: Zero will debut in April and that you can currently take a look at the director's cut of the first season. The new episodes will presumably adapt the events told in the Volumes from 10 to 17, so expect big surprises.