The epic trolley of Jim Carrey to Margot Robbie and Daniel Kaluuya

Let's get for a moment in a place far from our day to day. Say, in the place of Brad Pitt, Leo DiCarpio, Scarlett Johansson or Margot Robbie … Ohff! Another that tells me how awesome I am. Twenty interviews on the red carpet and twenty "God, you're fabulous!" I do not want to publish all the time on Instagram but I have 200 unused photos on my mobile in which I am impressive.

Well, let's get back to reality but just to talk about how nice it must have been for Margot Robbie the little trolley Jim Carrey has made for him. He has called her ugly in a very polite way "It's amazing that you've come this far with your obvious physical disadvantages, incredible. That's pure talent.". Of course, we all catch that it's a joke, because If you are Margot Robbie and they call you ugly on TV (specifically in the Graham Norton show) it’s a joke. And that, of course, is like calling you beautiful. If Jim Carrey does it, in addition, it is that the joke is good.

Jim Carrey was there to promote 'Sonic, the movie', which opens in Spain this February 14. Margot Robbie accompanied him, of course, for 'Birds of prey', which arrives this Friday, day 7. But there was also Daniel Kaluuya, promoting 'Queen & Slim' (premiere on February 20) and that also took a magical moment of Carrey. The comic existentialist and tormented favorite existentialist of all composed nothing more and nothing less than a song. Well, it's really the Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen saying "Kaluuya" instead of "Hallelujah" with a very, very elongated ending, but what else can we ask for.

What can we get out of these two Carrey trolleys in less than a minute (plus a few laughs)? Well, although it takes a few more years, Carrey will return to the top.