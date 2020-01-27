The desperate testimony of an Australian pilot after being suspended for doping: "I surrender, I hate life"

Anthony West, Australian pilot and participant of a Brazilian competition, has shared on his social network on Instagram the announcement of his withdrawal from motorcycling. In this release, addressed to the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM), West makes clear the reasons why he has reached this decision, claiming that motor sport It moves for money and traps.

The 38-year-old Australian is suspended for two years of any activity related to motorcycling by doping, since last 2018, after a test in Misano, so I could not return to the competition until next September 14. But this is not the first time that Anthony West is sanctioned for doping and that is, the winner of a 250cc race and a Moto2 race at the Motorcycle World Championship, Already went through the same situation in 2012.

"I quit. It's over. These corrupt people are out of control and want to destroy me, "the West letter began, clarifying that the championship in which I competed in Brazil not affiliated with the FIM and yet they have also sanctioned him. "Now they invent their own rules as if they had control over me … They have made me lose my sponsorship of Brazil. I hate life as it is and I was trying my best to recover from bankruptcy. My father kicked me out of the house. I have no money. And I can't get a decent job, since all I've done in my life has been wasting my time running on a motorcycle. I'm a loser! If you want to win, pay ", wrote the Australian pilot hard.

His anger was such that he even accused two MotoGP world champions of cheating in the races. "They let Marc Márquez win Moto2 by cheating with his electronic switchboard. When Luthi's team went to complain, they told him to shut up, that Spain needed a new champion. They let Rossi win the 500cc World Cup by giving him special tires made for each specific track. Everything you see is false and controlled. Do not believe anything. They control who wins the races. I give up", Anthony West reiterated about his future.

"I had planned to compete again in September but I can't stand this FIM shit anymore. They have destroyed my life to the point that I wish I was dead. I hate life. Fuck you again FIM ", Ditch your letter.