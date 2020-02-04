The dark fantasy world of Witchfire in the new images of The Astronauts

Share it:

The Astronauts team gets back to work and produces new Witchfire images that help us outline the artistic and graphic contours of the disturbing dark fantasy universe that will host their next role-playing shooter inspired by Painkiller and Bulletstorm.

Building on the experience gained with the ambitious project of The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, the Polish developers of The Astronauts will try to make the fans of Dark-colored FPS with a title that will boast of enemies with particularly refined artificial intelligence and first-rate graphics.

To shape their fantasy vision, European authors used one digital photogrammetry technique which allowed them to scan real natural scenarios to transpose them into the Wichfire graphics engine, theUnreal Engine 4. In this way, the leaders of The Astronauts count on optimize the development process and reduce the qualitative gap that divides high-budget productions and independent titles by focusing on creating what they believe is more important, that is, a shooter mechanic with a progression so profound as to stand comparison with the triple A blockbusters.

The release of Wichfire is scheduled for second half of 2020 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and, suppose, PS5 and Xbox Series X. While we wait to know the launch date and the official list of platforms on which this intriguing FPS veined with survival horror elements will see the light, we leave you in the company of our preview of Wichfire.