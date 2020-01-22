Entertainment

The confirmation of Panini Comics arrives, Shuzo Oshimi will be a guest at Napoli Comicon 2020

January 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
In an industry so rich and thriving with works, between animated series and paper productions, it should not be surprising that events designed specifically for these audiences only increase in number and in size, especially if one takes into account the continuous records achieved in the anime and manga environment.

Fairs designed to celebrate one of our favorite media are galore, events created specifically to put us in contact with other fans, with other works and with the creators of those same productions. Well, one of the next fairs arriving in Italy is the Napoli Comicon 2020, an occasion much awaited by spectators and readers that will see the light from April 30 to May 3, 2020. In short, there are still a few months before the long-awaited moment becomes evident, but in the meantime various companies and companies are launching in various announcements like designed to increase more and more the hype that revolves around the entire event.

Not for nothing, in the last few hours Panini Comics has officially announced that it is appreciated Shuzo Oshim will be a guest at the 22nd edition of the fair. For the moment it is not yet known whether Oshim will be present at any specific event, but even his mere presence will certainly make many happy. After all, thanks to his peculiar style, Shuzo Oshim has been able to distinguish himself with successful works such as Traces of Blood, Happiness and The Flowers of Evil, all series that have been able to hit many readers in the heart.

