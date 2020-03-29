Sports

The challenge of the LaLiga teams that Hugo Mallo's son performs perfectly

March 29, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Hugo Mallo, Celta captain, has left us all with our mouths open. You have shared a video on your instagram account where He boasts soccer knowledge of his four-year-old son Luca.

Could you tell us a player from each La Liga team looking at the shields? Luca, yes!Mallo wrote next to the video. The little one did not hesitate and was able to relate each shield to its respective team and a player from the squad. The video that has already exceeded 20,000 likes, has also received comments from personalities in the world of soccer. Iago Aspas, noted: "You already know more than any of the team"

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.