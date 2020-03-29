The challenge of the LaLiga teams that Hugo Mallo's son performs perfectly

Hugo Mallo, Celta captain, has left us all with our mouths open. You have shared a video on your instagram account where He boasts soccer knowledge of his four-year-old son Luca.

Could you tell us a player from each La Liga team looking at the shields? Luca, yes!Mallo wrote next to the video. The little one did not hesitate and was able to relate each shield to its respective team and a player from the squad. The video that has already exceeded 20,000 likes, has also received comments from personalities in the world of soccer. Iago Aspas, noted: "You already know more than any of the team"