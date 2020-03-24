General News

 The Boys showrunner shares two new images from the second season

March 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
Capture of the first official trailer for the second season of The Boys

While we wait to have another advance in conditions of the second season of "The Boys", of which we have now only seen a first trailer last December, the showrunner of the Amazon Prime series Eric Kripke It reminds us of his work in post-production with the first two snapshots of this new batch of episodes.

In the images nothing especially new is appreciated because we simply see Homelander (Patriot), played again by Antony Starr, and Butcher (Butcher), who is brought back to life by Karl Urban. Intentionally or not, as they are the main protagonists of the series, this choice of images brings us to the end of the first season, (Spoiler: select the text to see it) where we discovered that Butcher's wife was alive and was raising Homelander's son (END SPOILER), placing these characters back in the spotlight for the second season.

Recently we did have new images from the season that showed us Aya Cash as Stormfront, one of the new additions for the new episodes and that they have already moved forward will completely dislodge the group of Seven.

