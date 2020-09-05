The Boys 2, what happened to Butcher and Homelander?

Share it:

Amazon has released the first 3 episodes of The Boys 2, the series created by Erik Kripke that tells the story of the weird superheroes created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The issues that have remained pending since the first season are various, but one above all holds the spot. What will happen now a Butcher e Homelander?

At the end of the first season, Homelander kills Madelyn Stillwell attributing the heinous murder to Butcher who is then moved to a secret location. Here he discovers that his wife Becca is not dead but, she left him because she was carrying Homelander’s own son in her womb.

Billy Butcher is now lost and bewilderedafter being brutally left in the parking lot of a restaurant, he tries to write down all the details of the place where he was in an attempt to be able to return there. In the meantime, however, he discovers that he is now a wanted man like the rest of the team. Run away and yes finally reunites with the other superheroes who together try to figure out what to do.

As we said Amazon has decided to release only the first three episodes of The Boys 2, then staggering the rest on a weekly basis. The streaming platform wants to try to create a real bond between viewers and the series, which could be increased from week to week through various discussions.

Meanwhile, Erik Kripke already talks about the third season of The Boys, revealing that only the pandemic could exclude Jeffrey Dean Morgan from his production. In the meantime, let us know in the comments what you expect from the next episodes of the hit Amazon series.