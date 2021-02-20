The Bizarre Adventures of Jojo: Stardust Crusaders debuts on MangaPlus

To expand its market and legally bring its intellectual properties to the West, Shueisha has started the MangaPlus project, which consists in opening a portal that allows you to read the chapters of different manga simultaneously with Japan. Beyond the new stories, there is space also for Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Among the many manga available on MangaPlus, the most from Weekly Shonen Jump and Shonen Jump +, in fact, there are not only new works like those currently coming out in Japanese magazines. In a cyclical way, the platform also re-proposes some past stories that are much loved by fans. One of these is Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure which brought a chapter to readers every Saturday.

Saturday 20 February 2021 however, it marks the beginning of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders, third generation of the story of Hirohiko Araki with Jotaro Kujo protagonist. The first chapter, titled “Jotaro Kujo – Part 1”, is already available in English on the platform allowing the legal and free reading of the manga, and makes us meet the third JoJo.

Meanwhile, MangaPlus continues to grow and has prepared the arrival of a new language, waiting to know if manga in Italian will also debut in the future.