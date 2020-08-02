The best movie robberies: the most spectacular shots on the big screen

Share it:

Do you know that tingling tension that makes your hands tremble? Like when you embrace total silence while the safe wheel turns slowly, waiting for that heavenly click that can make us breathe again. Cinema robberies are like this: small suspense detonators ready to make our teeth tick, while clockwork plans try to fit everything like well-oiled gears. This is why the "shots" are now part of the collective filmic imagination: they breach a hidden part of our brain, the most outlawed one, where the winner is stealing. And where we cheer for the bad guys. Provided they really are.

That's why the time has come to do a list of the best movie robberies, between films focused only on the "turn of the century" and others that have a couple inside. Banks, safes, valuables, museums, cash: put on the role of the Springfield Cat Thief and leave with us, you will not regret it.

Asphalt Jungle – John Huston (1950)

The film that made school, giving the coordinates for all subsequent films. Asphalt jungle doesn't have such a spectacular robbery in itself, but all the preparation for stealing the jewels, the multifaceted characters and the team put together have set a standard for caper movies.

John Huston codified a genre, somehow creating the "hole band" and making an extraordinary noir, where robbery seems the ultimate goal but in reality it is only the beginning. Ah, he also launched Marilyn Monroe's career. More than this…

The fourth man – Phil Karlson (1952)

Razor sharp noir, white and "dirty" like the masks worn by robbers. Classic shot in the bank with the team put together by a former police captain. One of the first roles of an already extraordinary Lee Van Cleef.

The fourth man will conquer you with the preparation of the robbery, together with the splendid masks chosen not to be recognized. Because the beauty of the film is that nobody in the gang saw the boss's face and … well, after the robbery it's up to you to find out the consequences.

Rififi – Jules Dassin (1955)

A Parisian hit for a vintage noir, praised to perfection. A jewel to rob, but making the most classic of holes to drop from the upper floor, between pressure alarms and impregnable safes.

Rififi travels on delightfully orchestrated tone changes, a tide where the robbery and its consequences overwhelm everyone, including spectators.

Armed robbery – Stanley Kubrick (1956)

Kubrick chews Huston's lesson, takes Sterling Hayden from Asphalt jungle is stages one of the most spectacular robberies ever.

The hit at the racecourse is fragmented through the participants' points of view, Chinese boxes ready to intersect between clown masks and millimeter organizations. Time is no longer linear, and it is splendid to get lost in this broken story, where we slowly recompose its pieces.

Topkapi – Jules Dassin (1963)

What could be more exhilarating than a robbery in Istanbul, in the Topkapi Palace? Perhaps a sensationally good Peter Ustinov who also brings home an Oscar for his performance.

Topkapi is a tightrope film, tense and vibrant in its lightness, while the plan to steal a dagger set with emeralds of Sultan Mehmet I comes to life. Jules Dassin and robberies are a great guarantee of quality.

An Italian Shot – Peter Collinson (1969)

Perhaps most will remember the remake with Charlize Theron and Mark Wahlberg, but it all stems from An Italian hit. A splendid Michael Caine and a giant who, as soon as he got out of prison, embarks on an impossible robbery in Italy: millions of dollars in gold bars to be stolen in Turin during Italy-England.

How to do it? Well, especially darting with three Mini Cooper in the middle of the arcades of the city, full of shiny "money".

The Sting – George Roy Hill (1973)

A total masterpiece, two absolute matadors like Paul Newman and Robert Redford for one of the most sensational scams in the history of cinema.

The sting will drag you hopping in the preparation of the shot, while everything will be wrapped in deception on deception to steal a lot of money from a well-known mafia boss. And why is it the perfect robbery? Simple, he according to plans should not even notice.

Point Break – Kathryn Bigelow (1991)

The very essence of cult for Point Break also passes through bank robberies. Not because they are studied down to the smallest detail or as precise as a Swiss watch: because who wouldn't want to be robbed by four faces of former American presidents?

The masks worn during the shots have now become iconic, enough to create proselytes and parodies. Cossiga docet.

Heat – The Challenge – Michael Mann (1995)

Michael Mann's masterpiece actually has many robberies, but the first one, the one that splits the screen with hockey masks, is perhaps the best.

Why then Heat it becomes a challenge for two, a duel between giants where the blows follow one another between birth and death without being able to take a breath. The very essence of thief hunting that turns into a contemporary epic, between bullets and asphalt.

Ocean's Eleven – Steven Soderbergh (2001)

Soderbergh brings the caper movie up-to-date in one fell swoop, giving way to criticism and box office. The spectacular robbery at Ocean's Eleven's three Las Vegas casinos it is the very essence of this type of film: preparation, characters, implementation and success.

Sure, there are also the two sequels, but the first one has really electrocuted the cinema scene: a perfect dice roll.

Inside Man – Spike Lee (2006)

What's better than a film about a bank robbery set … almost everything inside the bank? Five robbers enter the Manhattan Trust branch in New York, masked, and have the hostages dressed like them.

The beauty of Inside Man? Well, that slowly it turns out that perhaps it is not exactly a robbery that Dalton Russell has skillfully put in place.

The Dark Knight – Christopher Nolan (2008)

Sure, the film is about something else, but the robbery that starts the Joker story is splendid. The clown masks, the systematic elimination of the now useless members, until the presentation of Batman's nemesis, the last remaining in a game of massacre where everyone could have been the Joker. The escape with the school bus is a great touch of class.

The Town – Ben Affleck (2010)

Granitic, powerful, without compromise. The Town stages a series of well-orchestrated robberies and muscular, with a delightful contrast: the nun's costumes and masks worn by the gang.

Between banks and valuables, Ben Affleck describes the end of a criminal microworld, which divests itself of all its possessions in order to be finally free. In every sense.

Baby Driver – Edgar Wright (2017)

Even in Baby Driver there is not only a robbery. But you can not do without the comic genius of Edgar Wright, so the choice is mandatory: the one with the masks by Mike Myers.

Because the "exchange" between the famous face of the cinematographic serial killer and that of the comic actor is the very essence of Edgar Wright, and mixed with the robbery makes it definitely one of the best ever seen in the cinema.