The Attack of the Giants, between rebirth and reality: a theory on a possible and crazy implication

The attack of the Giants it is really approaching the finale and in a few months the exploits of Hajime Isayama’s masterpiece will definitively close. According to one theory, however, the reality we are witnessing could be only one of the many variants of the fate of our protagonists.

Chapter 137 of the Attack of the Giants left us with some interesting twists, one in particular that seems to have been taken lightly, however. Speaking with his old mentor, in fact, Zeke makes a very ambiguous reference that could open the door to multiple possibilities. The reference in question, which you can find at the bottom of the news, fits perfectly with a theory, the one in which Eren decides to upset his plans.

If the current owner of the Primal Giant powers decides to use his abilities in a different way, then Eren may decide to “restart” the story and eliminate the Giant’s powers altogether. If the Titants had never existed, if Ymir had never acquired any such power, what would have happened to humanity? A kind of parallel timeline, something very similar to the FullMetal Alchemist movie, two separate worlds between alchemy and science. In any case, this remains only a hypothesis which, even if hidden, could really open the doors to a sensational twist.

And you, instead, what do you think of this theory? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.