the 5 most moving scenes with Travis Fimmel for Ragnar

The second part of the sixth season of Vikings is upon us, and with it the end of the TV series. Fans of the show MGM History However, they can rejoice: the spin-off Vikings: Valhalla has long been announced. With the main series nearing its conclusion, we want to remember together the most exciting moments of one of the absolute protagonists.

We are talking about Ragnar Lothbrok, played by Travis Fimmel; absolute protagonist of the first four seasons, at the end of the fourth he died, leaving a sense of emptiness in many fans, who had become passionate about the series thanks to the exploits of Ragnar.

Let’s start with one of the moments that broke our hearts the most. In the first episode of the second season, Fratricidal War, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), who finds out about her husband’s betrayal with Aslaug (Alyssa Sutherland), decides to leave Kattegat and Ragnar. And Ragnar will also have to attend the departure of his son Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig).

Who doesn’t remember when Ragnar faked his death in order to enter Paris undisturbed? The tragic moments that followed the “death” of man will be remembered among the saddest of the first seasons of the series. Indeed, in the tenth episode of the third season, The Dead, many will mourn the fate of Ragnar, including Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård), Lagertha and Rollo (Clive Standen). Fortunately, it was all a plan.

During the fourth season we witnessed a scene that really threatened to make us cry. In the sixth episode, What Could Have Been, Ragnar has a vision in which his old wife Lagertha appears to him with her young children, and with them he is also Athelstan (George Blagden). These characters haunt Ragnar, reminding him of how much he has lost in his life, in a heartbreaking scene.

Still speaking of Athelstan, the moment in which Ragnar, in the sixth episode of the third season, Reborn, takes the body of his friend into the mountains to bury him, after the death at the hands of Floki. Ragnar’s speech during the burial is among the most emotional moments of the series.

And we could not fail to conclude with the death of Ragnar, which took place in the fifteenth episode of the fourth season, And All His Angels, in which, after being tortured, he has a last vision of the past and of all the moments of his life. Before he dies, his last words will remain with us: “the hero who enters Valhalla does not mourn his death“.

What are Ragnar’s most moving moments? Let us know in the comments space!