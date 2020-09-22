the 5 most disappointing episodes ever

The Big Bang Theory has remained in the hearts of fans as one of the most brilliant sitcoms ever, leading us to love the adventures of Sheldon and his doctor friends. Many are hoping for a reunion or new spin-offs of TBBT, and the actors of the cast continue to be successful, such as Kunal Nayyar who will appear in the second season of Criminal.

However, the series has not always given moments to the height of its fame, and today we will try to recall five episodes that in fact were a disappointment.

Let’s start with the tenth episode of the eighth season, The reflection of champagne. While Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Howard (Simon Helberg) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) worry about emptying the office of a deceased researcher, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) shoot what should have been the last episode of Let’s Have Fun with Flags (but it won’t). Too many filling moments.

Another decidedly unloved episode is the seventeenth of the eleventh season, The allocation of the university, which sees Sheldon unnerved by Kripke (John Ross Bowie), who stole the Athenaeum club seat for his and Amy’s wedding day, and some arguments between Howard and Bernadette about who should stay home with the kids. The plot seemed out of focus.

The tenth season of the series brought us so many memorable events, but the twenty-second episode proved to be a total disappointment. Approaching the season finale and seeing Sheldon try to do everything he has never done in his life, besides the constant arguments between Leonard and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) for the constant insecurities of the first, made us turn up our noses.

The fifth episode of the twelfth season, The Collision of the Planetarium, was disappointing for Sheldon fans: to prevent Amy of wasting “precious” time, Dr. Cooper has his wife removed from his research post, sending her and us into a rage. The two make peace, but we wouldn’t have expected (yet) such a thing from Sheldon.

Worse still manages to do only the first episode of the ninth season, The marriage momentum; Heartbroken Sheldon is one thing we never wanted to see, and the tension between Penny and Leonard for a kiss between the doctor and a colleague of his really frustrated us.

