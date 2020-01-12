Tetris 99: the father of the original Tetris is very satisfied with the work done by Nintendo

Share it:

Apparently, one of the biggest admirers of the overwhelming Tetris 99 for Nintendo Switch he is the father of the original Tetris, Alexey Pajitnov. In a recent interview, the "Soviet" programmer praised the title that was so successful on the console of the great N.

On the other hand, the stories of Tetris and Nintendo have always gone hand in hand: the game, developed in 1984 by the Russian scientist Alexey Pajitnov for the Soviet computer Electronika 60, he found his fortune with the release of the first GameBoy by Nintendo in 1989. From an experiment for the communist government to a mass videogame phenomenon, the step was short. Discussing the potential of the title and the revival of Tetris 99, Pajitnov said: "I love Switch. Nintendo has done a great job." The scientist then praised it The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, defining it as one of his favorite exclusives, crowning Tetris 99 (you can find the review at this link) as the most exciting game since it is in these terms that he sees the future of the Franchise.

In short, Tetris' dad seems very satisfied with the work done by Nintendo. Still on the theme of the big N, on the pages of Everyeye there is a special on the most anticipated Switch exclusives of 2020.