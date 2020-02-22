Tekken: the 2020 competitive season of the Tekken World Tour begins

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In 2020 the TEKKEN World Tour will launch its fifth official season and will branch into over 30 events of different types: Master, Challenger and Dojo.

These types of TEKKEN 7 tournaments will be held worldwide: some locations will be visited again, while others have been added based on important fan feedback.

The official opening of the competitive season will be at Tokyo TEKKEN Masters Tournament April 4th and 5th. Finally, all the adrenaline, rivalries and tensions will culminate with the TEKKEN World Tour Finals which will return to the United States in December.

On that occasion the best players from all over the world will converge11 and 12 December to New Orleans to fight for glory and for a prize pool of more $ 200,000. Meanwhile, we leave you to the new trailer on the TEKKEN World Tour, which you can find attached to the news.

If, on the other hand, you want to learn more and have all the information on the different events, you can always visit the official website of the TEKKEN World Tour.