Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, the tragic end of one of the turtles

In the dystopian cyberpunk world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, all but one of the turtles died and New York fell into the clutches of the evil Shredder’s grandson, Oroku Hiroto. But despite the past having devoured him, the last brother left is driven by a strong desire for revenge.

Michelangelo, now known by the name of Ronin, is intent on overthrowing the new Foot Clan, bringing to an end at any cost the mission he had started years earlier with his brothers.

After admiring the sombre change of the last turtle alive, the second volume of the new series by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird takes readers through a flashback that tells a truly tragic moment, the death of Raphael.

While April and Casey Jones were planning a romantic dinner to formalize their engagement, suddenly the Turtles they were attacked by Karai, breaking the established truce. To pay the costs of this surprise roundup was the master Spinter, who was seriously injured.

Although Leonardo and Donatello pressed to give priority to the care of their master and to counterattack only later, Raphael, as usual, he left alone with his head down. The red bandaged turtle, however, was crushed by enemy forces, taking fatal damage. Nonetheless, he still managed to face Karai in a one-on-one match.

Finished in the water for the heat of the fight, Karai stabbed Raffaello in the throat, who died on the ocean floor. This devastating scene caused the Turtles to lose two fundamental elements in one stroke, causing them tremendous anguish. Will the Ronin be able to avenge his family? Waiting to find out in the next volumes, here is his true identity in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin.