Ted TV Series: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

There have been several interesting developments around Peacock’s new Ted program, and Seth MacFarlane’s notorious foul-mouthed teddy bear is making a triumphant comeback in his television series.

In the animated film Ted, based on the popular film series of the same name, the titular stuffed bear forms an unlikely friendship with the troubled adolescent John Bennett and provides him with the support he needs to deal with the stresses of everyday life. Ted became a cultural sensation and even produced a sequel a few years after its 2012 debut, continuing MacFarlane’s remarkable run of achievements on both television and in cinemas.

Ted TV Series

Despite having a formulaic narrative, several reviewers lauded Ted for its daring and charming comedy, which set it apart from other bold comedies in Hollywood (via Rotten Tomatoes). Above all else, Ted was a financial success, earning over $550 million from a very modest budget (according to Box Office Mojo).

The film’s commercial success ensured a sequel, and despite mixed reviews, 2015’s Ted 2 was a commercial failure. The third part of MacFarlane’s potty-mouthed plush appeared in a short TV series on Peacock, marking a return to the franchise after years without updates.

Ted TV Series Release Date

On Thursday, January 11, 2024, Peacock will air the debut of Ted: The Series. There are seven episodes in the first season. Beginning in early 2024, viewers in the United Kingdom may see the show on Sky Max and NOW. We will notify you as soon as we get a confirmed release date.

Ted TV Series Cast

Alanna Ubach as Susan Bennett

Seth MacFarlane as the voice and motion-capture for Ted

Scott Grimes as Matty Bennett

Max Burkholder as John Bennett

Giorgia Whigham as Blaire

Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis, and Amanda Seyfried—the original movie’s cast members—are conspicuously missing. Along with Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh, Seth MacFarlane serves as co-showrunner, writer, executive producer, and director of the show.

Ted TV Series Creators

Through his firm, Fuzzy Door Productions, Seth MacFarlane (who is also an executive producer) writes and produces the Ted prequel. Both films were produced, directed, and written by him before. The Orville, American Dad!, Family Guy, The Cleveland Show, and MacFarlane himself are executive producers or creators of many projects in which he appears.

Numerous shows, including Blount Talk, Dads, Cosmos: Possible Worlds, The End Is Nye, and others, were developed or executive produced by him.

In addition to Jason Clark, who has worked with MacFarlane on Poker Face, The Blackening, and The Orville, Alana Kleiman has worked with MacFarlane on The Orville and Books of Blood, and Erica Higgins has worked with MacFarlane on The End Is Nye, Books of Blood, Under the Banner of Heaven, Get on Up, and many more projects. Fans of Modern Family, King of the Hill, In the Motherhood, and Modern Family will recognize Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh as co-creators and co-showrunners of the Ted prequel.

Ted TV Series Story

A plot summary has been unveiled, providing viewers with a concise overview of what they may anticipate from Ted, as the show’s premiere draws near. The program will start up just after the original film’s flashback sequences, when Max Burkholder’s little John Bennett hopes his stuffed teddy bear will come to life. In this high school comedy set in 1993, we follow John—along with Ted—as he faces the challenges of his senior year.

Not only will Ted be John’s trusted confidant and friend, but he will also accompany John to school, where his trademark wit and outrageous humor will be invaluable in helping John and many of his classmates overcome challenges. Although the trailer made it seem like Ted is more naive than the movies made him out to be, it’s still feasible that John’s thunder friend may have his fair share of problems and become cynical as a result. Another potential negative influence on the innocent Bennetts is John’s cousin Blaire, played by Giorgia Whigham, who will be staying with them while she goes to college.

Ted TV Series Trailer

Check out the official teaser for Peacock’s new Ted series! It provides fans a better look at Ted the Bear and his closest buddy John Bennett as they navigate the teen years.

The preview shows that MacFarlane’s comedic approach is unabated, and that the program will continue to include the same filthy humor, drug allusions, and general decadence as the movies. You can see a younger Ted in the trailer, and he’s much less cynical than the adult Ted, but he’s still getting into his typical mischief on the Ted TV program.

Where to watch Ted TV Series?

Peacock is the only US streaming service that airs Ted episodes. A streaming service membership is required to see the program. At the time, prospective members of the streaming service have a few alternatives to choose from. Sky Max and NOW are the UK channels where the show is shown.