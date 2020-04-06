         TCL 10L: TCL's most affordable option bets on four rear cameras and 6 GB of RAM

Share it:

After launching the first mobile under its own brand, the TCL Plex, on the international market, TCL planned to present during the MWC a new batch of phones. The cancellation of the fair, however, caused the Chinese company to be forced to delay the official launch of its new TCL 10 Series until today.

Now, in addition to the folding ones that we saw a month ago, we have met three new Android terminals that will hit the market in the coming weeks, all with the company's NXTVISION technology and a quad rear camera setup. They are the TCL 10 5G, the TCL 10 Pro and the TCL 10L. Let's take a closer look at the latter, which is the most affordable of them.

TCL 10L datasheet

TCL 10L SCREEN 6.43 inch LCD

FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 GPU Adreno 610 RAM 6 GB INTERNAL STORAGE 64GB + microSD up to 256GB REAR CAMERA 48 MP, f / 1.8, 79º width, 0.8 μm pixel size

8 MP super wide-angle, f / 2.2, 118º width, 1.12 μm pixel size

2 MP macro, f / 2.4, amplitude 79º, pixel size 1.65 μm

2 MP depth, f / 2.4, width 86.6º, pixel size 1.65 μm FRONT CAMERA 16 MP, f / 2.2, amplitude 75.3º, pixel size 1.0 μm BATTERY 4,000 mAh SOFTWARE Android 10

TCL UI custom layer CONNECTIVITY 4G, Dual Band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB-C 2.0 OTHERS Rear fingerprint reader, 3.5mm jack DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 162.2 X 75.6 X 8.4 mm

180 g PRICE 229 euros

Brilliant in front and behind

With a shiny, iridescent holographic finish on the back, the TCL 10L features a 6.53-inch Dotch display with FullHD + resolution, a perforation in the upper left corner and a use of the front, according to the brand, of 91%. Developed by NXTVISION, this panel features a dedicated display engine that promises greater color accuracy, sharper detail, and higher contrast.

Inside, we have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 processor, along with the Adreno 610 GPU, 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable internal storage with a microSD card up to 256 GB. As an operating system, it brings Android 10 with TCL UI custom layer, and to feed itself, it has a 4,000 mAh battery.

As for the quad rear camera, it is horizontally aligned and composed of a 48 MP f / 1.8 main sensor with a pixel size of 0.8 μm, a wide angle of 8 MP f / 2.2 with a field of view of 118 degrees and a pixel size of 1.12 μm, a 2 MP f / 2.4 sensor for macro photography and a fourth 2 MP f / 2.4 sensor for depth readings.

The front camera has a 16 megapixel sensor with f / 2.2 aperture, a pixel size of 1.0μm and, like the rear one, uses the support of artificial intelligence for recognition of scenes and objects. The TCL 10L also incorporates the Stop Motion Video function, which enables creative and fun stop motion videos directly to the phone with no further editing required.

Finally, the TCL 10L has a fingerprint reader located on the back and the usual connectivity options for a phone in this range, including USB-C port, headphone jack, dual band WiFi and NFC.

Price and availability of the TCL 10L

The TCL 10L will be available in Europe from the second quarter of 2020 at a recommended price of 249 euros. It will be marketed in a single configuration with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable internal storage, and in two different colors inspired by nature: Arctic White and Mariana Blue.