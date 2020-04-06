Technology

         TCL 10L: TCL's most affordable option bets on four rear cameras and 6 GB of RAM

April 6, 2020
Esther
After launching the first mobile under its own brand, the TCL Plex, on the international market, TCL planned to present during the MWC a new batch of phones. The cancellation of the fair, however, caused the Chinese company to be forced to delay the official launch of its new TCL 10 Series until today.

Now, in addition to the folding ones that we saw a month ago, we have met three new Android terminals that will hit the market in the coming weeks, all with the company's NXTVISION technology and a quad rear camera setup. They are the TCL 10 5G, the TCL 10 Pro and the TCL 10L. Let's take a closer look at the latter, which is the most affordable of them.

TCL 10L datasheet

TCL 10L

SCREEN

6.43 inch LCD
FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels)

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

GPU

Adreno 610

RAM

6 GB

INTERNAL STORAGE

64GB + microSD up to 256GB

REAR CAMERA

48 MP, f / 1.8, 79º width, 0.8 μm pixel size
8 MP super wide-angle, f / 2.2, 118º width, 1.12 μm pixel size
2 MP macro, f / 2.4, amplitude 79º, pixel size 1.65 μm
2 MP depth, f / 2.4, width 86.6º, pixel size 1.65 μm

FRONT CAMERA

16 MP, f / 2.2, amplitude 75.3º, pixel size 1.0 μm

BATTERY

4,000 mAh

SOFTWARE

Android 10
TCL UI custom layer

CONNECTIVITY

4G, Dual Band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB-C 2.0

OTHERS

Rear fingerprint reader, 3.5mm jack

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

162.2 X 75.6 X 8.4 mm
180 g

PRICE

229 euros

Brilliant in front and behind

Tcl 10l 01

With a shiny, iridescent holographic finish on the back, the TCL 10L features a 6.53-inch Dotch display with FullHD + resolution, a perforation in the upper left corner and a use of the front, according to the brand, of 91%. Developed by NXTVISION, this panel features a dedicated display engine that promises greater color accuracy, sharper detail, and higher contrast.

READ:  Sony and Samsung: Ultra-Wideband for Location tracking

First contact with TCL folding devices: a mobile that folds into three parts and an extendable screen

Inside, we have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 processor, along with the Adreno 610 GPU, 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable internal storage with a microSD card up to 256 GB. As an operating system, it brings Android 10 with TCL UI custom layer, and to feed itself, it has a 4,000 mAh battery.

As for the quad rear camera, it is horizontally aligned and composed of a 48 MP f / 1.8 main sensor with a pixel size of 0.8 μm, a wide angle of 8 MP f / 2.2 with a field of view of 118 degrees and a pixel size of 1.12 μm, a 2 MP f / 2.4 sensor for macro photography and a fourth 2 MP f / 2.4 sensor for depth readings.

Tcl 10l 04

The front camera has a 16 megapixel sensor with f / 2.2 aperture, a pixel size of 1.0μm and, like the rear one, uses the support of artificial intelligence for recognition of scenes and objects. The TCL 10L also incorporates the Stop Motion Video function, which enables creative and fun stop motion videos directly to the phone with no further editing required.

Finally, the TCL 10L has a fingerprint reader located on the back and the usual connectivity options for a phone in this range, including USB-C port, headphone jack, dual band WiFi and NFC.

Price and availability of the TCL 10L

Tcl 10l

The TCL 10L will be available in Europe from the second quarter of 2020 at a recommended price of 249 euros. It will be marketed in a single configuration with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable internal storage, and in two different colors inspired by nature: Arctic White and Mariana Blue.

