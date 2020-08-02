Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld continues with episode 16 on VVVVID

Share it:

The return of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld has been acclaimed by both fans and professionals, as the designer of the official light novel who has dedicated a drawing. A few weeks have passed since the onset of the second part of the season.

After the violent episodes with Leafa of a few weeks ago and the episode 15 of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld last week, we came to a new phase of this that seems like an endless war in the Underworld. Alice is back in action after passing the Bercoulli mourning, although he still cannot go to his companions, while Asuna is still in battle against the enemies and meanwhile there is someone who is still weaving in the shadows: Miller has just entered the world with his main account, Subtilizer. But even in the real world there are problems.

All these events will continue with the episode 16 of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld which has been present on VVVVID for a few minutes, with Italian subtitles and Japanese audio. The episode is titled "Code 871" and with this we are about to get to the middle of this second part of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld, how do you think this phase will end?