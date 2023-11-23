Summoned to Another World for a Second Time Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The show is based on the novel series by the same name written by Kazuha Kishimoto and released by Shousetsuka ni Narou.

This novel series was turned into a television series by Motoki Nokanishi, who also oversaw the show’s direction.

There are twelve episodes in the series, and each one has contributed in a different way to its success.

Manzo wrote the music for the anime, while Yukihito wrote the screenplay. The show, which aired on ABC, TV Asahi, BS11, the AT-X networks, was licensed by Crunchyroll.

The series began as a novel series and was adapted into an anime television series. Author Kazuha Kishimoto is the author of the humorous Japanese series Summoned into Another World for the Second Time.

The plot of Summoned to Another universe for a Second Time, which centers on protagonist Setsu Suzuki’s second drafting into the Isekai universe, has caused the book to become an instant hit.

But this time was different from the last because, aside from Setsu, all of his peers—including his childhood pal Yuuhi Hanabashira—had been called.

The sole individual who brought peace back to the kingdom the previous time Setsu was called upon, thus his allies are happy to see him back.

The light book Isekai Shoukan Wa Nidome Desu served as the inspiration for the anime. Fans of the anime have been curious about the second season’s release date ever since the first season’s release.

Summoned to Another World for a Second Time Season 2 Release Date

The first season of the Japanese action series Summoned to another planet for a Second Time premiered on April 9, 2023, across the networks of ABC, TV Asahi, BS11, and AT-X.

After the official conclusion of the anime season on June 25, 2023, fans have been curious about if the second season will be renewed.

Regretfully, fans of this anime series are still waiting for a second season renewal.

The show’s creators have not released any information confirming whether or not Summoned into Another World for the Second Time Season 2 would be renewed.

Thus, the precise premiere date at the second season remains unknown as of the time this article was written.

Summoned to Another World for a Second Time Season 2 Cast

Fans can anticipate that the first season’s cast will be followed by certain editions, even though the second season’s exact cast is unknown.

Takuma Nagatsuka as Toma, Yui Ogura as Shironeko, Rina Honnizumi as Mineko, Kaori Maeda as Elka, Satomi Amano as Yuhi, Fairouz Ai as Livaia, and Shunichi Toki as Setsu’s voice are all included in the series version.

Summoned to Another World for a Second Time Season 2 Trailer

Summoned to Another World for a Second Time Season 2 Plot

The plot of the second season of the Japanese television show Summoned to Another World for a Second Time cannot be anticipated as of yet, as no statement or teaser has been made that could provide any clue as to the season’s plot. The season has not yet been formally renewed.

The light novel Summoned to Another World… Again served as the basis for the action series. It was written and published by Kazuha Kishimoto with Shousetsuka ni Narou, respectively.

The story of Setsu, who is summoned to another world to save them and has acquired some abilities, is told in Summoned into Another World for the Second Time.

He became the hero of the group after saving them, but thereafter he was used as a trap by someone to return to his own world. Even though he was reduced to a baby in his former planet, he possesses strength and power.

We can infer some information about the anime from its name alone. Because the anime is a narrative within a story, it could appear like a loop, but the plot will undoubtedly pique your interest. The main character of the anime is Setsu, a boy.

The life of Setsu is uninteresting. Despite being a teenager, he leads a life that is distinct from other teenagers’. He is perpetually depressed and gloomy.

Nevertheless, he is called to another realm one day. The plot twist comes from the knowledge that he has visited this realm before.

The narrative started five years ago. All this is taking place outside of Setsu’s original reality, in the domain of Éclair. Five years ago, as a hero, he entered this realm.

Because he had a part in ending a conflict that was poised to destroy the realm, he was well-known enough in the realm.

But then something goes awry, and Setsu leaves the domain of Éclair and returns to his own.

Still, he never lost sight of the Éclair domain. The world of Éclair now requires Setsu once more.

To address the problems in the world, he must travel to another realm. You will need to see the anime Summoned To Another World At A Second Time if you want to follow Setsu on his fascinating adventure.

The final installment of Summoned to Another World for the Second Time, which adapts the final chapters of Kazuha Kishimoto’s light novel series, will serve as the show’s grand conclusion.

Nothing stands between Setsu and his opponent now that he has vanquished all of Toma’s best warriors with the aid of his allies.

In the ferocious battle of the century, Setsu and Toma will square off in Summoned to Another World for the Second Time episode 12, Fighting the Final Battle for a Second Time.

Elka, Yuhi, and other people will also enter the battle to help Setsu stop Toma’s surviving goons.

Isekai Shoukan Wa Nidome Desu, also known as Summoned to a Different World for a Second Time in Japanese, is the tale of a certain person who was summoned as a savior to an Isekai realm.

He was subsequently given the mission of aiding in the defeat of the realm’s mythical foe, which he accomplished. After achieving his typical isekai objective, he gained respect from the community.

That’s how he stayed for a long time, until one day he sent himself home to his native world by some kind of magical error.