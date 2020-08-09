State of Play on August 6: will Kena be there too? The authors deny

Share it:

A few hours from the expected State of Play in August, the developers of Ember Lab deny the rumors about the publication of a new gameplay of Kena Bridge of Spirits during the event organized by Sony.

With a brief message shared on social media in response to a fan who hoped to admire Kena's unpublished game scenes at the Sony event, the representatives of the independent software house specified that "We won't be there, but we're excited to watch the event!".

The clarification of Ember Lab should therefore, but the conditional is a must if we think about what happened in recent days with Marvel's Avengers and Spider-Man exclusive on PS4 between denials and peremptory confirmations. Behind the enthusiasm of the studio founded in 2009 by the brothers Mike and Josh Grier, therefore, the Kena's surprise appearance at the next State of Play event?

To have a definitive confirmation or denial, we just have to wait until 22:00 of this evening, Thursday 6 August, and attend Sony's planned State of Play to show upcoming games in the coming months on PS4 is PlayStation VR, with a small window on updates for the titles that will accompany the launch of PlayStation 5 at the end of 2020.