         'Star Wars: The Clone Wars': Season 7 already has a Disney + release date

Disney + It will not arrive in Spain until March 31, but the streaming platform has been underway in the United States for some time. Until now, 'The Mandalorian' had been his star series, but his first season has come to an end and he will not return with new episodes until next fall. Meanwhile, we will have the opportunity to see the expected return of 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars', since the premiere of its season 7 will take place on February 17th.

A long awaited return

The data has come from the hand of a video released by Disney itself in which it highlights 30 own productions that will arrive in 2020. That yes, everything indicates that the company did not want to reveal yet the release date of the seventh season of 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars', since You have removed the video shortly after.

It was in July last year when it was learned that Disney had decided to resurrect a series that had been precipitously canceled in 2014. The fans of 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' were still hopeful that the series would receive a true ending and it seems that it will be, although at the moment nothing has been said about this seventh season being the last.

For now we will have to settle for these 12 new episodes from 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' in which we will see characters like Ahsoka Tano, Obi-Wan Kenobi or Anakin Skywalker back. I imagine that the reception of more chapters will depend on their reception, as long as they do not surprise us shortly before the premiere saying that this is actually the end of the series.

