Small World of Warcraft: the WOW board game pre-ordered from GameStop

GameStop opens the pre-orders of Small World of Warcraft by Asmodee, board game based on the famous MMO Blizzard. A board game destined to conquer not only video game fans but also those who love fantasy atmospheres.

"From 2 to 5 players (team games are also possible!) Will compete for control of various islands in this hostile world and their only hope will be to be able to take control of the right combination of races and special powers. After claiming your rights on a piece of land, defeat your neighbors and expand your territory."

Small World of Warcraft is available for pre-order from GameStop at a price of 59.99 euros with release scheduled for August 31, 2020. The rich package includes six two-sided boards with sixteen races of World of Warcraft, twenty tiles, five artifacts, seven legendary places, various tokens, summary cards, 110 victory coins, dice and complete rules.

A product that, we are sure, it will become a coveted collector's item for World of Warcraft loyalists, you can now book it online from GameStop with fast delivery or in-store pickup. Hurry because stocks are limited.