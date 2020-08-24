Shazam! 2: unveiled the official title of the sequel, Sinbad in the cast

Share it:

Director David F. Sandberg, Zachary Levi and the cast of Shazam! took to the virtual stage of the DC FanDome to officially unveil the sequel to Shazam !, which Warner has set for release on November 4, 2022.

Unfortunately, unlike most of the previous panels, the group came up empty-handed with regards to teasers or concept art, but the real news is the official title of the film: Shazam: Fury of Gods. As you can see in Sandberg’s tweet at the bottom of the article, the reveal was accompanied by an image of the protagonists.

Furthermore, theactor and comedian Sinbad he appeared in surprise to announce his involvement in the sequel: “Once and for all, I have a major role in Shazam! 2”. However, it has not been revealed which character it is.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, the film will also star Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Meagan Good and Faithe Herman. We remind you that the shooting of the film should have started later in the year, but has been postponed due to the current situation. What do you expect from the new chapter? Let us know yours, as always, in the space dedicated to comments.

