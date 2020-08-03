Sharon Stone, the 5 best films of the star of Basic Instinct

Share it:

Sharon Stone she turns 40 on the big screen this year: it was 1980, in fact, when the actress made her debut in theaters with Woody Allen's Stardust Memories at the age of only 22. But what have been the best steps of this wonderful career so far?

The films put on the resume by the beautiful Sharon were many, but let's not lie: to name her the first scene that comes to mind is that of the legendary crossing of legs of Basic Instinct, which therefore deserves (obviously not only for this reason) without any doubt to open this ranking. On the other hand, Paul Verhoeven's film allowed Stone to take home a nomination for Best Actress in a drama Golden Globe 1992.

Let's jump to 1995 and move on to the Casino of Martin Scorsese, where ours was surrounded by small names such as Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and James Wood: in this plethora of sacred monsters, however, it was our Sharon who was the only one to win a Oscar nominations as Best Leading Actress.

Let's move on to something more recent: in 2019, for example, we saw a decidedly fit Stone in the beautiful Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story, documentary film always signed by the good Martin Scorsese. Definitely deserves a mention, then, also The Disaster Artist by James Franco, while to close this small ranking we would like get a little out of the box and name Sharon Stone in his wonderful interpretation of … Sharon Stone! The film was the interesting The Velato Screen, Rob Epstein's documentary released in 1996. Cinema aside, however, recently we have seen how Sharon Stone dealt with the quarantine.