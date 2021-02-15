Second promo video for Shinkalion anime released

A couple of weeks ago, Takara Tomy revealed that the Shinkalion toy line would be getting a new animated adaptation, which will be called Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z; now, in a new promotional video, they give us more details about it, as part of its cast, its team and that its premiere will be on April 9.

The first anime premiered in January 2018 and ended in June 2019. It also featured a movie and basically focused on a group of children piloting various models of real-life Japanese bullet trains (shinkansen) that transform into robots. To fight against an unknown evil to protect Japan’s security and peace, this new project will continue that line but years later.

The cast confirmed so far includes:

Minami Tsuda as Shin Arata

Akari Kito as Abuto Usui

Jun Fukuyama as SMAT

Kentaro Yamaguchi will be directing the anime at the OLM studio, the director of the first anime, Takahiro Ikezoe, will also participate in the position of chief director and will collaborate with the scripts together with Masanao Akahoshi, the design of the characters will again be in charge of Yuka Aono. At the same time, Masafumi Mima will do the same in the direction of the sound.