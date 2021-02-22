Saori Hayami, Yukino’s voice, performed the mythical song ‘Plastic Love’ live

“Plastic Love” is a song released by the singer Mariya Takeuchi on November 19, 1984 as part of his one-hit album Variety, and later as a single next year. The song, which incorporates a style city-popIt was moderately successful in its time and sold about ten thousand copies.

However, in 2017 the song resurfaced internationally thanks to an eight-minute remix uploaded to YouTube that garnered more than 24 million views before a copyright claim led to its removal. It was re-uploaded in 2019 and easily has already surpassed 50 million views. Thus, it could easily be said that “Plastic Love” became an icon of Japanese music and fortunately the now 65-year-old singer was able to live to see her song become a hit.

What brings us together today is then an acoustic version of this song performed by the voice actress Saori Hayami, during an event held on July 31, 2020. The performance was released in October 2020 and has been a YouTube gem ever since.

Saori Hayami is recognized for her performances as Ayase Aragaki in the series Ore no Imouto ga Konna ni Kawaii Wake ga Nai (also known as Oreimo), Miyuki Shiba en Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei, Fubuki en One Punch Man, Kotoha Hanami en Mahou Shoujo Precure!, Yumeko Jabami en Kakegurui, and many others.

While working as one of the already most popular actresses in the industry, she released her first mini album titled “Live for LIVE” on December 21, 2016, and a second mini album titled “Sister Cities” was released on March 25. from 2020, plus two full albums in 2016 and 2018.

© 2020 Warner Bros. Japan LLC