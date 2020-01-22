Sabrina's Italian voice actress on Orange Road sends a message to the fans: "Look at us!"

Share it:

The anime series Orange Road has recently returned to Italy 2 without cuts and censorships, for the happiness of all the most nosalgic fans. Today, to celebrate the long-awaited return of one of the most popular series of the early nineties, an exceptional ambassador spoke: the voice actress Marcella Silvestri.

The talented voice of the protagonist did not want to miss the opportunity to thank the fans, declaring: "Hi everyone, I'm Marcella Silvestri, Sabrina's voice in It's almost magic Johnny. A hug to all of you and thanks for the many messages, please follow the series!". At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the full video, shared a few hours ago from the Facebook page of Yamato Video.

Marcella Silvestri is an Italian voice actress and comedian, famous above all for her work in the film and animation fields. During his career he has lent his voice to several characters of extraordinary relevance, such as Kulilin in Dragon Ball, Rossana in the namesake anime and Lamù in the OAV.

And what do you think of it? Are you recovering this incredible series? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at our recent insight on Orange Road.