Ronin: 7 curiosities about the action cult with Robert De Niro and Jean Reno

Tonight airs on NOVE Ronin, an action thriller directed by John Frenkenheimer starring Robert De Niro and Jean Reno set after the fall of the Berlin Wall and went down in history for his adrenaline-pumping chases and shootings.
The film follows a group of secret mercenaries whose surveillance, reconnaissance and attack skills are on sale to the highest bidder. Five of these operatives, known as "Ronin", are summoned by a mysterious client to Paris for a dangerous mission: to seize a top secret briefcase.
Below you can find all the behind the scenes not to be missed behind the scenes of Ronin:
- To make it appear that Robert De Niro and Natascha McElhone were actually driving during the car chase, the production used right-hand drive cars and fake controls on the passenger side.
- During the filming were 80 cars destroyed.
- Three actors from the film played a villain in the 007 saga: Sean Bean was Alec Trevelyan aka Janus in "GoldenEye" (1995), Michael Lonsdale was Hugo Drax in "Moonraker – Operation space" (1979), while Jonathan Pryce was Elliot Carver in "Tomorrow Never Dies" (1997).
- To increase the realism in the action scenes, over 300 stuntmen were hired, including the Formula 1 driver Jean-Pierre Jarier.
- Vincent, the mercenary played by Jean Reno, uses only one gun for the whole film: a Beretta 92FS Inox.
- In a survey conducted in 2008 by CAR Magazine on "40 best machines seen at the cinema", 4 Ronin cars entered the ranking: the Audio S8 (9th place), the Citroen XM and the Peugeot 605 (24th place) and the BMW 535i (29th place).
- Director John Frenkenheimer owns a brown Mercedes similar to the one used in the second chase. It wasn't specified in the script which car Vincent and Sam would take, and he suggested using that model.
