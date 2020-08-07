Ronin: 7 curiosities about the action cult with Robert De Niro and Jean Reno

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Tonight airs on NOVE Ronin, an action thriller directed by John Frenkenheimer starring Robert De Niro and Jean Reno set after the fall of the Berlin Wall and went down in history for his adrenaline-pumping chases and shootings.

The film follows a group of secret mercenaries whose surveillance, reconnaissance and attack skills are on sale to the highest bidder. Five of these operatives, known as "Ronin", are summoned by a mysterious client to Paris for a dangerous mission: to seize a top secret briefcase.

Below you can find all the behind the scenes not to be missed behind the scenes of Ronin: