Rick and Morty, new previews on season 5 and the role of Beth

After talking about how the pandemic has affected Rick and Morty’s works, co-creator Dan Harmon has revealed some interesting previews on season 5 and in particular on the mysterious matter of Beth and her clone.

“You know everything Rick knows. I don’t want to keep any secrets from the public. Right now she’s the Beth of Schrodinger.” Harmond explained to Comicbook.com. “Whether or not he may be a clone is actually the important thing. It’s the profound revelation of Rick’s commitment and non-commitment and how abusive parent he can be. That’s the important thing. We’re adding aunts to the family. family. We’re having fun finding different solutions for the Beth of space. “

During the interview, the author then cconfirmed not to have a defined plan for the future of the series: “The last thing we want to do in such an environment is to have a plan. We are the plan because we are the future. We are the ones who draw after writing the stuff. We are making a huge effort to stay in the moment and not lock ourselves in. . “

As for the other characters, Harmon anticipated one new love story for Morty: “There’s an episode in season 5 where Morty is having an affair with another female character who isn’t Jessica. It’s a great little story and was written by my great friend and collaborator John Schrab. He has a natural instinct to direct. The stories. He’s also a soft-hearted writer, like a very young John Hughes. He feels distressed to a degree that a man his age shouldn’t. There’s a fifth season episode that I think will be in Emmys. “

