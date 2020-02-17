revalidates its virtues on its return to Amazon, season 2 remains equally fresh and entertaining

Share it:

When the future existence of ‘The People’ was announced, I felt some laziness, as it was sold as the new series of the creators of ‘The one that is coming’, title that I defended for years but that I abandoned a few years ago because I felt that it had been exhausted. I was afraid that ‘The People’ would limit themselves to following the same formula and, given the shortage of time, I postponed sine die to give it a chance.

Finally I cheered up shortly after the arrival of the first season in Telecinco after the good words that my partner Albertini dedicated to him and I was pleasantly surprised. The problems of coexistence are back to the order of the day and newcomers to Peñafría do remember something to the neighbors of Mirador de Montepinar, but I found myself a fresh and entertaining series that has revalidated its virtues in the second season that Amazon premiered on February 14.

The clash between two life forms

From here you will find some spoiler of the second season of 'The people.

I will not deny that What I like most about the series are the neighbors who already inhabited Peñafría, both for what they contribute individually with their entrenched customs and for their use as a contrast to the new and urban neighbors. This was the case in the first season and it has happened again in the four episodes of the second that I have already seen, with the election of a new mayor as the first great thread.

In addition to serving to thwart a new plan of Juanjo to recover the past glory, this point has served to enhance the importance of women in the series without forgetting the notable differences between them. María's election as Peñafría's new leader It is still a way of maintaining at least part of the customs of the area and that the dynamics do not change more than necessary.

In addition, the series has achieved that that does not change the attitude of the characters, since the only one that really costs to recognize with respect to the first season is Moncho, whose way of being is not to soften, it is that it transforms remarkable form. He does it first by hooking himself to play the console, being the plot that has worked the worst so far, and then by the arrival of Edu Soto, whose character represents a threat to him on several levels.

There the series seems to want to follow the formula of the romantic triangle that already explored in the first batch of episodes with Pablo, Laura and Isabel, which gains importance in the second by the arrival of the third in discord at Peñafría, but to do so it has blurred somewhat to the character played by Santi Millán. Many times the change is necessary not to get stuck, but in this case I think they have precipitated.

Much to enjoy

Do not forget that the first season was just eight episodes, the same as the second, so it had still been spaced to delight in the personalities of the inhabitants of Peñafria and create different combinations so that the clash between them was the origin of the comedy. Luckily, that is also being done, getting the dreaded repetition does not make an appearance to the first change.

Further, the town itself -Peñafría in fiction, Valdelavilla in real life- is another character in the series again, since it allows the characters to breathe more and enhance the possibility that something similar could happen in real life. A series like ‘El Pueblo’ would be very different from filming on set and those responsible are still very aware of it, also taking advantage of other scenarios such as the river or the ruins.

Another essential element for the series to work is in its distribution, a group of the most diverse but that the scriptwriters know how to use quite well with a balanced plot distribution. Each of the characters has the potential to be a spectator's favorite and that is something that is not being neglected.

One of the details for which I opt more for the natives of Peñafría is the unusual thing that they have such a presence in a proposal of these characteristics – I still regret the failure of the vindicable 'Plaza de España' and I still miss Claudio and Braulio's characters from 'Olmos and Robles'- and their peculiar customs, now constantly evolving despite the obvious reluctance of Arsacio, continue to give color to the series.

In short

Despite some small hits, the second season of ‘El Pueblo’ remains a breath of fresh air on the Spanish television scene. A series that gathers part of what is sown by ‘The one that is coming’ but that has quickly found its own identity and continues to affect everything that worked in the first batch of episodes. A light but charming pastime with which to kill any free time you have in which you do not want to complicate much by choosing.