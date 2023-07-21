It’s Okay To Not Be Okay Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And More Information

More than just a statement on mental health or a memorable tagline for Mental Health Awareness Month, “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” is a powerful call to action. It’s also the name of a hugely popular South Korean romantic drama that sensitively and honestly explores the complex topic of mental health through its two main characters, one of whom is diagnosed with antisocial personality disorder and the other of whom works in a psychiatric ward and takes care of his autistic older brother. It’s not your typical light and fluffy romance K-drama, but that’s part of what makes the plot so compelling.

You wouldn’t be the only person to have watched all 16 episodes in one sitting and wonder if there would be a season two. We have therefore amassed all the information we could uncover on the subject of future installments. Season 2 of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” has been announced, and here is everything we know about it thus far.

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay Season 2 Renewal Status

Season 2 of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay has not been officially confirmed despite the show’s widespread acclaim and high ratings. It’s really improbable, in fact. Korean dramas, in contrast to their American counterparts, are intended to be completed in one season. Although there have been some exceptions, such as the Korean programs Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead, the majority of K-dramas still adhere to this formula.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, like most shows, ties up most of its story threads by the end of the first season. In the show, the reason for the mother’s death is revealed. The murderer is brought to justice and the brothers may rest easy. A happy conclusion is provided for the couple’s love tale. After the series’ satisfying conclusion, season 2 of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay seems pointless.

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay Season 2 Release Date

The second season of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay has yet to be scheduled for broadcast. ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,’ a compelling drama that premiered on TVN and Netflix on June 20, 2020, and captivated viewers throughout its 16-episode run that ended on August 9, 2020, was a hit.

There is some doubt over whether or not ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ will be renewed for a second season at this time. As a result, there is currently no expected release date.

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay Storyline

Moon Gang-tae shares a home with his autistic older brother, Moon Sang-tae. Since Sang-tae saw their mother murdered, the family has been on the move regularly, going from one town to the next. Everywhere they end up, Gang-Tae finds work as a caregiver at a psychiatric facility. He meets the famed children’s book author Ko Moon-young, who is said to suffer from antisocial personality disorder while working at a hospital.

For various reasons, Gang-tae ends up working at the OK Psychiatric Hospital in the made-up Seongjin City, where they all formerly resided as children. After learning that she and Gang-tae share a history, Moon-young develops love feelings for him. She goes with him to Seongjin, and the three of them, together with Sang-tae, start to mend each other’s hearts one by one. They share their secrets, find solace in one another, and are able to move on with their lives.

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay Cast and characters

Kim Soo-hyun as Moon Gang-tae: An orphaned caregiver working at OK Psychiatric Hospital.

Moon Woo-jin as young Moon Gang-tae

Seo Yea-ji as Ko Moon-young: A popular children’s book author with antisocial personality disorder.

Kim Soo-in as young Ko Moon-young

Oh Jung-se as Moon Sang-tae: Moon Gang-tae’s older brother, who is autistic.

Lee Kyu-sung as young Moon Sang-tae

Park Gyu-young as Nam Ju-ri: A nurse and Gang-tae’s co-worker at OK Psychiatric Hospital.

Park Seo-kyung as young Nam Ju-ri

Kim Joo-hun as Lee Sang-in: The CEO of SangsangESang Publishing Company, which publishes Moon-young’s children’s books.

Park Jin-joo as Yoo Seung-jae: The art director at SangsangESang Publishing Company who assists Sang-in.

Kim Chang-wan as Oh Ji-wang: The director of OK Psychiatric Hospital.

Kim Mi-kyung as Kang Soon-deok: A skilled chef at the hospital and Ju-ri’s mother.

Jang Young-nam as Park Haeng-ja: The head nurse of the hospital.

Jang Gyu-ri as Sun Byul: A nurse with three years of experience who is Ju-ri’s co-worker and friend.

Seo Joon as Kwon Min-seok: A psychiatrist at the hospital.

Choi Woo-sung as Oh Cha-yong: A young and careless caregiver who often sleeps at work.

Lee Eol as Ko Dae-hwan

Kim Ki-cheon as Kan Pil-ong

Jung Jae-kwang as Joo Jeong-tae

Ji Hye-won as Lee Ah-reum

Kang Ji-eun as Park Ok-ran

Joo In-young as Yoo Sun-hae

Ko Do-yeon as young Sun-hae

Kang Ki-doong as Jo Jae-soo

Choi Hee-jin as Moon Sang-tae and Moon Gang-tae’s mother

Woo Jung-won / Jang Young-nam as Do Hui-jae

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay Season 2 Plot

If a second season of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay is ordered, it will most likely center on Moon-Young dealing with the sadness and anger that stem from Haeng-Ja’s incarceration. While it may seem like Moon-Young is finally moving on, the road to recovery is rarely a straight one. She may have lasting effects from witnessing her mother’s incarceration. Also, under pressure, Moon-Young’s ASPD symptoms would very certainly worsen.

The effects of that wouldn’t have been limited to her. The brothers would see a rise in Moon-Young’s psychosis’s impact on their lives. It’s possible that Gang-Tae and Sang-Tae may experience retraumatizing feelings throughout the show. Even after justice had been done, memories of their loss resurfaced. Season 2 of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay is anticipated to place greater emphasis on the characters’ mental health, given the show’s positive reputation for doing so.

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay Season 2 Trailer

Watch the It’s Okay to Not Be Okay movie trailer here. There is little hope for a second season at this point. Season 1 of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” is still available on Netflix in its entirety.

Where to watch It’s Okay To Not Be Okay?

When You’re Not Okay, It’s Okay Season 2 will have the same original streaming platforms that Season 1 did, which are TVN and Netflix. If the show gets picked up for a second season, you can expect to see it on the same streaming services.