Record Magic: Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica Gaiden could have a second season

March 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Less than a year has passed since the Magic Record premiere: Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica Gaiden, despite this we are sure that fans of the franchise will be thrilled to know that a second season could be in progress.

The work has been successful all over the world, leading to the creation of numerous spin-off series and video games for mobile phones and home consoles. The fans of the show were able to see an unpublished season, aired in Japan starting from last January, while in Italy, the anime is present in the VVVVID catalog with the name of "Record Magic: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story", streaming platform with 12 episodes, the last one will be available in the next few days.

At the bottom of the news you can read the account tweet @RanobeSugoi, in which the insider comments on the news of a possible renewal for a second season: "The TV adaptation of Record Magic: Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica Gaiden will be renewed for a second season. (I remind you that you must always take this news with pliers)".

We are sure that in the next few days we will have official news, in the meantime we leave you with the trailer of Magia Record: Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica Gaiden, work created by Shaft animation studio and Aniplex.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

