Put Your Head On My Shoulder Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Xing Fei and Lin Yi star in the 2019 Chinese show Put Your Head on My Shoulder. The series follows the story of Si Tu Mo, a young woman that will shortly graduate from college. She is incapable of making decisions and dubious of her future objectives.

When the brilliant physics undergraduate Gu Wei Yi enters her life, her daily routine is abruptly flipped on its head. When the two move in together unintentionally, chaos ensues.

Situ Mo appeared in the first season. She is a basic lady with an inexplicable infatuation on Fu Pei, his childhood companion.

She told him about her emotions. However, she was dissatisfied with his response. Later, she meets Gu Wei Yi, or her existence takes a complete 180-degree turn.

Situ Mo is a student of accountancy with a keen interest in marketing. Therefore, she accepts a position at one for the premier advertising agencies.

In contrast, Gu Wei Yi is a highly intelligent physics student. He is conducting several investigations under the guidance of a university professor.

After securing employment, she transfers into a flat that turns out to belong to Gu Wei Yi’s mother.

Additionally, Gu Wei Yi moves in, and the two fall in love with one another. The tale concludes elegantly.

Not only are South Korean dramas popular worldwide, but certain Chinese television series are also well-liked internationally.

One such series is Put the Head On My Shoulder, based on the same-named novel. It is a comedy about romance that has won multiple awards.

Now, following the triumphant release of season 1 of Put Your Head On My Shoulder on April 10, 2019, it’s 24 episodes.

As a result, after the publication of season 1, the audience has been eagerly anticipating season 2, but the producers have not yet provided any information about season 2.

Put Your Head On My Shoulder Season 2 Release Date

The date of the premiere of Put Your Head On My Shoulder season two. Season 1 of Put Your Head On My Shoulder aired 25 episodes, including something or episode, between April 10 and May 16 of the same year.

Put Your Head on My Shoulder is a Chinese television program starring Xing Fei, Lin Yi, and Tang Xiaotian.

The drama, that had a six-episode beginning for VIP members, broadcast from April 10 to May 16 on Tencent Video and was based on the same-titled novel by Zhao Qianqian.

Place your cranium on top of mine. Your cranium should rest in mine in 2021. Prapai, a recent accountancy graduate who desires to work at an advertising agency, is compelled to live with Pupaa, a gifted physics student, and the two frequently share humorous tales.

Put Your Head On My Shoulder Season 2 Cast

Zheng Ying Chen as Wang Shan

Zhou Jun Wei as Lin Zhi Cun

Zhou Zi Xin as Xie Yu Yin

Zhang Hao Lun as Zhou Lei

Jie Bing as Professor Jiang

Rong Rong as Xu Ping

Yi Sha as Tu Jie Er

Put Your Head On My Shoulder Season 2 Trailer

Put Your Head On My Shoulder Season 2 Plot

Si Tu Mo (portrayed by Xing Fei) is an undergraduate in accounting who is about to graduate however is tormented by uncertainty about her future plans.

Despite her desire to work in marketing, she frequently experiences feelings of disorientation and indecision. Si Tu Mo has affections for him, but she is frequently disappointed by his impulsivity and instability.

Her complicated connection to Fu Pei, a childhood companion portrayed by Tang Xiaotian, contributes to her confusion.

In the midst of this mental anguish, Si Tu Mo encounters physics student Gu Wei Yi (Lin Yi), and her life takes an unanticipated turn.

When they first meet, her routine is drastically disrupted, particularly when her mother forces her to flee the hostel and move to Gu Wei Yi’s home.

mother’s apartment in a humorous turn of events. Si Tu Mo and Gu Wei Yi were unaware which their mothers, who were classmates, had arranged for them to meet with the intention that their children would establish a close companionship.

As they spend longer together, Si Tu Mo as well as Gu Wei Yi develop an intense connection before they even realize it.

They embark on a journey of companionship, understanding, and backing that ultimately leads to love.

Gu Wei Yi’s stability and rationality contrast alongside Si Tu Mo’s continuous life investigation, enabling both individuals and the couple to develop. Si Tu Mo must manage her conflicting emotions.

This captivating novel follows the fluctuations of her connection with Fu Pei and the development of an unexpected romance with Gu Wei Yi.

Through these events, she uncovers the real significance of love and contentment and gains insight into herself and her aspirations.

Season 2 of “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” may pick up where Season 1 left off with Gu Wei Yi and Si Tu Mo dating and growing closer.

In addition to character growth and development, the program may also investigate the challenges and benefits of a new relationship.

The meeting of the families of Gu Wei Yi and Si Tu Mo is a prospective plotline for season 2.

As the two families attempt to get to know others and adjust to their new relationship, this could be a source for drama and humor.

The careers of Gu Wei Yi and Si Tu Mo might occur an additional narrative point. Si Tu Mo is a certified public accountant, and Gu Wei Yi studies physics.

The program could focus on the challenges and rewards of pursuing one’s dreams, as well as how their professions impact their relationship.

The second season may finally introduce new characters and plotlines. This may add new dimensions to the program and maintain viewer interest.