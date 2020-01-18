Technology

PS5: no backward compatibility with PS3 according to a known insider

January 18, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
1 Min Read
Share it:

As you well know, PlayStation 5 will be perfectly compatible with the current generation of Sony consoles, while the details on the possibility of playing the PlayStation 3 titles on next-gen have not yet been precisely released.

To completely deny this possibility, the well-known insider arrived with a tweet Tidux, who usually publish rumors about the PlayStation world on his official Twitter account. With a very short post, the character assumes that the next Sony console is in no way backward compatible with PlayStation 3. It is not clear if Tidux's message refers to "traditional" backward compatibility, ie through the use of games on disc, or virtual as it has been on Xbox One for a while for 360 games.

In short, the situation seems to be quite complex and to have certainties in this regard, we can only wait for the official announcement of PlayStation 5, which could arrive during the next month on the occasion of the Destination PlayStation event.

READ:  Pokémon Mystery Dungeon DX: the whole demo of the remake in a video gameplay

We remind you that only a few days ago Tidux released what could be the characteristics of the DualShock 5, the next generation controller.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Garry

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.