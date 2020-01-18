PS5: no backward compatibility with PS3 according to a known insider

Share it:

As you well know, PlayStation 5 will be perfectly compatible with the current generation of Sony consoles, while the details on the possibility of playing the PlayStation 3 titles on next-gen have not yet been precisely released.

To completely deny this possibility, the well-known insider arrived with a tweet Tidux, who usually publish rumors about the PlayStation world on his official Twitter account. With a very short post, the character assumes that the next Sony console is in no way backward compatible with PlayStation 3. It is not clear if Tidux's message refers to "traditional" backward compatibility, ie through the use of games on disc, or virtual as it has been on Xbox One for a while for 360 games.

In short, the situation seems to be quite complex and to have certainties in this regard, we can only wait for the official announcement of PlayStation 5, which could arrive during the next month on the occasion of the Destination PlayStation event.

We remind you that only a few days ago Tidux released what could be the characteristics of the DualShock 5, the next generation controller.