PS5: new private video spotted on YouTube, price announcement coming soon?

Microsoft has now revealed everything there is to know about Xbox Series X release date and price and it’s now up to Sony to make its own announcement for PS5. While waiting for something to happen, there are those who claim to have seen a new one private video on the PlayStation official YouTube channel.

To reveal this interesting detail is the Twitter account GermanStrands, a user who rarely gives himself to advances but who usually manages to correctly predict what is about to happen. It is no coincidence that it was this profile, which boasts the follow of Hideo Kojima e Sony Santa Monica Studio, to anticipate the announcement date of the event dedicated to PS5 games with several hours in advance. It should be noted that the appearance of a new private video on the channel could have many meanings and it is not certain that the video is exactly what everyone is waiting for, that is the reveal of release date and price of the next generation console. In any case, the wait should not be that long and after the wave of information released by the Redmond giant it is unlikely that Sony will decide not to go on the counterattack.

We remind you that this morning the sticker on the cover for PlayStation 4 games with free upgrade to PS5 was unveiled.