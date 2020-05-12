Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Enjoying Quarantine In Mansion!!

Share it:

Unlike everyone else in the country, Prince Harry is enjoying the quarantine days with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. The reports are they are residing in a huge impressive mansion along with their 1-year-old kid Archie. The lovely couple is living in their Beverly Hills Mansion in Los Angeles. Read all about the updates here.

The couple is residing in an $18 million dollar mansion that is not much surprise for you if we are talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. This is indeed one of the best places to spend the isolation time in the world. It will surely give happiness along with a luxurious experience to stay in such an impressive and huge mansion. As per the reports, the royal family along with their young one is living in the mansion since late March.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Residing In Splendid Mansion

Fans and supporters are currently curious to know all the updates about what they are doing in the beautiful mansion. They want to know all the interesting facts about the mansion and the royal family residing in it. But let us inform you all that the owner of the mansion is none other than the popular Hollywood actor Tyler Perry.

The reports confirm that Tyler did purchase the mansion that has a Tuscan style. But the best thing about the villa is there are eight luxurious bedrooms, twelve comfortable bathrooms, and more royal treats. The beautiful Beverly Hills are around the villa that makes it a place to escape this world for quite some time.

You may also have the curiosity to know how Tyler Perry and the Duke of Sussex have such a strong connection. Well, it was possible when Oprah Winfrey did introduce Tyler to the royal family. But there is still no confirmation about the fact that the royal family is living in a splendid mansion on rent or if Tyler did invite them to reside there for some days.

