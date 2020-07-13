Pokémon GO: how to find and face Jessie and James from Team Rocket

Share it:

With the arrival of Team Rocket in Pokémon GO, trainers around the world can start chasing Jessie is James, the two bad guys we learned about in the cartoon. In this guide we will explain how to find and teach both characters a lesson.

The key to finding Jessie and James' position is there Meowth-shaped hot air balloon: to find it, just enlarge the map to go in search of the shadow cast by the huge flying object, so as to understand its position. Once the Meowth-shaped balloon has been framed, all you have to do is click on the object to start the fight.

How to defeat Jessie and James

The two coaches (each time you face one, chosen randomly) will bring their Shadow version of Ekans (Jessie) e Koffing (James), pair of Pokémon that could be joined by Scyther, Sneasel, Bagon or Beldum. The most effective way to deal with the main creatures, of the Poison type, is to deploy type Pokémon Psycho, but in any case you can make your strongest elements fight to emerge victorious without particular problems. The reward for defeating the two villains is a chance to capture Ekans and Koffing Shadow, with a chance to get the Chromatic version (Shiny).

Duration of the event

It should be noted that Team Rocket is an active limited-time event between 10 and 15 July 2020, period during which players will have the opportunity to face the two characters four times a day, with a greater frequency of their appearances Sunday 12 July from 11:00 to 14:00 Italian time.

