PlayStation Store: new PS4 games at a discount and PS Plus subscription on offer

The January Sale of the PlayStation Store continues: Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced one new series of games on offer which are added to the already discounted titles, as well as a new promotion linked to the PS Plus annual subscription.

The games listed below are now on sale at a discounted price and will remain in promotion until 00:59 (Italian time) of Saturday 18 January. For updated prices, please refer to the PlayStation Store:

PS4 Discounts January Sale

Among the many discounted games Battlefield V, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Batman Arkham Knight, Person 5, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Mafia 3, Nioh Complete Edition, Watch Dogs 2 and NBA 2K20.

American Fugitive

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition

Batman Arkham Knight Season Pass

Batman Arkham Knight

Battlefield V

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Digital Deluxe

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition

Call of Duty WWII Gold Edition

Call of Duty WWII Season Pass

Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition

Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition

Far Cry5 Gold Edition

EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Champions Edition

EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition

INJUSTICE 2 SEASON PASS

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

Injustice 2 – Standard Edition

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

LEGO City Undercover

LEGO DC Super-Villains

LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass

LEGO Marvel's Avengers

LEGO Marvel's Avengers (Arabic Ver.)

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

LEGO The Incredibles

Mafia III

Mafia III Deluxe Edition

Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Deluxe Edition

Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Standard Edition

NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe

Need for Speed ​​Heat Deluxe Edition

Nioh

Nioh Complete Edition

Ancestors The Humankind Odyssey

Narcos Rise of the Cartels

Okami

Person 5

Persona 5: Ultimate Edition

Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition

Resident Evil

Resident Evil 0

resident Evil 4

Resident Evl 5

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition

Umbrella Corps

Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition

Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition

Sports Bar VR

Sports Bar VR 2.0

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition Upgrade

Street Fighter V

The Crew 2 Bronze Crew Credits Pack

The Crew 2 Gold Crew Credits Pack

The Crew 2 Platinum Crew Credits Pack

The Crew 2 Silver Crew Credits Pack

The Crew 2 Gold Edition

The Division 2 Gold Edition

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition

Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration

Watch Dogs 2

PlayStation Plus discount

From today and until 11:00 (Italian time) on January 13th it will be possible to save 25% on the purchase or renewal of the12-month PlayStation Plus subscription. Offer valid only on annual subscription.