PlayStation Store: new PS4 games at a discount and PS Plus subscription on offer

January 3, 2020
The January Sale of the PlayStation Store continues: Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced one new series of games on offer which are added to the already discounted titles, as well as a new promotion linked to the PS Plus annual subscription.

The games listed below are now on sale at a discounted price and will remain in promotion until 00:59 (Italian time) of Saturday 18 January. For updated prices, please refer to the PlayStation Store:

PS4 Discounts January Sale

Among the many discounted games Battlefield V, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Batman Arkham Knight, Person 5, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Mafia 3, Nioh Complete Edition, Watch Dogs 2 and NBA 2K20.

  • American Fugitive
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition
  • Batman Arkham Knight Season Pass
  • Batman Arkham Knight
  • Battlefield V
  • Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition
  • Call of Duty Infinite Warfare
  • Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Digital Deluxe
  • Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition
  • Call of Duty WWII Gold Edition
  • Call of Duty WWII Season Pass
  • Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
  • Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition
  • Far Cry5 Gold Edition
  • EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Champions Edition
  • EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition
  • INJUSTICE 2 SEASON PASS
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
  • Injustice 2 – Standard Edition
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
  • LEGO City Undercover
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass
  • LEGO Marvel's Avengers
  • LEGO Marvel's Avengers (Arabic Ver.)
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
  • LEGO The Incredibles
  • Mafia III
  • Mafia III Deluxe Edition
  • Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Deluxe Edition
  • Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Standard Edition
  • NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe
  • Need for Speed ​​Heat Deluxe Edition
  • Nioh
  • Nioh Complete Edition
  • Ancestors The Humankind Odyssey
  • Narcos Rise of the Cartels
  • Okami
  • Person 5
  • Persona 5: Ultimate Edition
  • Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition
  • Resident Evil
  • Resident Evil 0
  • resident Evil 4
  • Resident Evl 5
  • Resident Evil 6
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition
  • Umbrella Corps
  • Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition
  • Sports Bar VR
  • Sports Bar VR 2.0
  • Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition
  • Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition Upgrade
  • Street Fighter V
  • The Crew 2 Bronze Crew Credits Pack
  • The Crew 2 Gold Crew Credits Pack
  • The Crew 2 Platinum Crew Credits Pack
  • The Crew 2 Silver Crew Credits Pack
  • The Crew 2 Gold Edition
  • The Division 2 Gold Edition
  • The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration
  • Watch Dogs 2
PlayStation Plus discount

From today and until 11:00 (Italian time) on January 13th it will be possible to save 25% on the purchase or renewal of the12-month PlayStation Plus subscription. Offer valid only on annual subscription.

