PlayStation Now: what is the best game of September 2020?

The new PlayStation Now games of September 2020 are now available, this month the lineup includes four games that are very different from each other but all particularly interesting: Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Final Fantasy XV, WWE 2K19 e Observation.
The first is one of the most acclaimed horror games of this generation while Final Fantasy XV is the last episode (in chronological order) of a saga that certainly needs no introduction. WWE 2K19 will make the happiness of the most followed sport show in the United States (and beyond) while Observation may surprise is a high-tension sci-fi thriller.
We ask you: What is the best PlayStation Now game of September? I stop it!
Add Comment