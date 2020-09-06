PlayStation Now: what is the best game of September 2020?

Share it:

The new PlayStation Now games of September 2020 are now available, this month the lineup includes four games that are very different from each other but all particularly interesting: Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Final Fantasy XV, WWE 2K19 e Observation.

The first is one of the most acclaimed horror games of this generation while Final Fantasy XV is the last episode (in chronological order) of a saga that certainly needs no introduction. WWE 2K19 will make the happiness of the most followed sport show in the United States (and beyond) while Observation may surprise is a high-tension sci-fi thriller.

We ask you: What is the best PlayStation Now game of September? I stop it!