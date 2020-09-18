PlayStation 5 will be compatible with 99% of PS4 games, according to Jim Ryan

At the end of the PS5 Showcase, the Washington Post published a long interview with Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. On this occasion there was also talk of the backward compatibility with PS4 games.

Jim Ryan claimed that PlayStation 5 will be compatible with 99% of the PS4 library, without going into further details. Sony strongly believes in backwards compatibility and in this sense is also mentioned the launch of the PlayStation Plus Collection, a sort of “Vault” that will allow PS Plus subscribers to access a selection of titles for PlayStation 4.

They will be available as part of the PlayStation Plus Collection when the console is launched 18 best-selling and acclaimed PS4 games:

Batman Arkham Knight (Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment / Rocksteady Studios)

Battlefield 1 (Electronic Arts / DICE)

Bloodborne (Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Japan Studio / FromSoftware)

Days Gone (Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Bend Studio)

Detroit Become Human (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Quantic Dream)

Fallout 4 (Bethesda Softworks / Bethesda Game Studios)

Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix)

God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Santa Monica Studio)

inFAMOUS Second Son (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Sucker Punch Productions)

The Last Guardian (Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Japan Studio / genDesign)

The Last of Us Remastered (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Naughty Dog)

Mortal Kombat X (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment / NetherRealm Studios)

Persona 5 (Atlus)

Ratchet & Clank (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Insomniac Games)

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Capcom)

Monster Hunter World (Capcom)

Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Naughty Dog)

Until Dawn (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Supermassive Games)

More details on backward compatibility and PlayStation Plus Collection will be released in the coming weeks.