PlayStation 5: according to a rumor, Sony could also skip the E3 2020

One of the most discussed topics in this early 2020, which we remember to be the year of the long-awaited next-gen, concerns the definitive presentation of the new consoles and in particular of PlayStation 5. In the last few hours the rumor is growing that Sony's console will not be present at the next one E3 2020.

Second an unspecified source in contact with colleagues from VGC, PlayStation could indeed skip this edition of the famous videogame show in Los Angeles. The rumor seems to be reinforced by the fact that the organization behind E3, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), at this time of the year should have already announced the line up of the participants. It must be said, however, that ESA has gone through a period of great restructuring with the consequent change of the CEO and that this factor could have influenced a possible delay. Furthermore, again according to VGC, the team that organizes the Xbox events would be working on the assumption that PlayStation will not be at the event and that therefore at E3 2020 space will have to be exploited accordingly.

Even Jason Schreirer of Kotaku says he is almost certain about the absence of Sony at the next E3 2020. In any case, VGC specifies, according to their sources the PlayStation division would still be bargaining for its presence at the Los Angeles fair. Obviously we will keep you updated on the developments of the matter. Meanwhile, in view of the launch of the new PlayStation 5, Sony has hired a former executive from Microsoft.