PlatinumGames will make a fifth announcement this year after joking with the fourth

The fourth Platinum 4 page announcement turned out to be a joke by April 1. If you are one of the fans of the Kamiya team that was somewhat ironed by the trick, you may be happy to know that the Japanese still have a fifth announcement up their sleeve.

PlatinumGames He has updated the page where they have been revealing announcements such as the remastering for The Wonderful 101 or the new studio that they have opened in Tokyo, among other things. In this update they have added a fifth space for an announcement that will occur this year.

All the information we have is that, a date in which the year 2020 is seen but where day and month are crossed out. Perhaps the study itself does not know when to make the announcement given the current situation or they may simply want to make themselves interesting a little more.

The studio doesn't even need to announce a new development to capture the interest of its followers. A snippet of Bayonetta 3 gameplay would be enough to put everyone back in their pockets. The last Nintendo Direct did not dedicate any space to this expected Nintendo Switch exclusive and in theory it should be ready to hit the market before the end of the year, although we haven't seen anything about the game so far.

The prank that PlatinumGames did not play this past Wednesday was Sol Cresta, a false advertisement in collaboration with Hamster Corporation. It was a false spiritual successor to the Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta games released for arcade games in 1980.