ONE PIECE volume 96 will be longer: chapter count revealed

The tankobons of the Weekly Shonen Jump manga are usually composed of 192 pages and, considering that the chapters are essentially composed of 19 pages for the publications of this magazine, it means that nine chapters are inserted in a tankobon. These rules however, they do not apply to manga like ONE PIECE that have a different count.

In fact, it has been several years since Eiichiro Oda for ONE PIECE it no longer reaches a number of 19 pages per chapter, excluding those which are introduced by a double color page. Sometimes in fact the mangaka even prepares stories with a count of 13 or 15 pages against the usual 17 that it has been using for years. This sometimes leads to volumes having a different number of contents.

It is the case that will happen with volume 96 of ONE PIECE which will consist of 200 pages and will contain 11 chapters. The stories included in the tankobon will be those from 965 to 975: remember that, Sunday 8 March, on MangaPlus chapter number 973 will be inserted. Therefore, the chapters of the volume arriving in April and which will bring the readers of the collections very close to the history of the readers of the magazine have yet to be published on Weekly Shonen Jump.

It is not known if the proximity is desired or the surprise break of ONE PIECE last week played a significant role. Meanwhile, readers can already know some future content with the spoilers of chapter 973 of ONE PIECE.