ONE PIECE 1005 spoilers and images of the complete chapter: new battles coming

After a week off, the record manga written and drawn by Eiichiro Oda returns. The battle of Onigashima shows itself in the ONE PIECE 1005 spoiler complete with images of the complete chapter, let’s see what happens in the new weekly appointment with the Japanese comic.

The chapter 1005 of ONE PIECE is titled “Demonic child”, clear reference to Nico Robin. On the cover, Katakuri shares donuts and milk with some cats, confirming the absence of new mini-adventures. On the next page the real story starts with Black Maria trying to get Sanji to call Nico Robin, so he can go quickly and kill the Red Sheaths. The entrance to the third floor is already blocked by the woman’s webs, so Nico Robin will be captured right away. Black Maria starts punching Sanji, but the cook doesn’t say anything but after a few minutes he changes his mind, saying “Save me, Robin-chaaaaaan! I’m hostage in the third floor room, I’m sorry!”

Sanji’s voice is heard all over the island, and this change of scenery also shows us Franky and Sasaki’s fight, Jinbe against Who’s Who and Marco against King. The crews of Kidd and Trafalgar Law also see each other again, while Sasaki teases Franky for having a companion like Sanji who is leading Nico Robin into a trap. Nami, on the other hand, quickly realizes that Sanji’s enemy must be a woman.

As Black Maria is about to hit Sanji again, a giant hand appears in the air and hits the woman. Nico Robin has arrived in the banquet hall, with Brook freezing all Black Maria’s webs, freeing Sanji as well. Robin turns and winks at Sanji, while the latter also heads to the Red Sheaths, simultaneously with Jack who is still alive in a mammoth version. There is also room for Yamato who is discovered by the Merries, androids with the eye that Kaido uses to control the island and who therefore reveal his and Momonosuke’s position.

In the banquet hall, the fight between Black Maria, Nico Robin and Brook begins. ONE PIECE 1006 will arrive next week with cover and opening color pages.