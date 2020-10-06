on Rotten Tomatoes the score is very high

The numerous fans of the works of Mike Flanagan were able to discover the titles of the episodes of The Haunting of Bly Manor, moreover in the past few hours the score obtained by the Netflix show on Rotten Tomatoes was revealed.

After the excellent debut with “The Haunting of Hill House“, all fans of horror movies and TV series are eager to see this new series written by Mike Flanagan and which will be featured in the Netflix catalog. At the bottom of the news you can find a tweet shared by Rotten Tomatoes, which reveals the score obtained from the unpublished episodes: the famous site makes it known that the 92% of the available reviews are positive, thus confirming the excellent work done by the production. Although the sample is still small, only 25 reviews have been published so far, which is a promising start for The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The previous series, on the other hand, had received 93% of positive opinions, so we are sure that all fans will be satisfied with these new episodes. The work, inspired by the Henry James novel entitled “The turn of the screw“, will debut on Netflix on next 9 October, in the meantime we leave you with the latest official trailer of The Haunting of Bly Manor.