Olympique de Lyon – Juventus, live

Lineups
Lyon: Lopes; Denayer, Marcelo, Marçal; Dubois, Tousart, Guimaraes, Cornet; Toko Ekambi, Dembélé, Aouar.
Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Álex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala, Ronaldo, Square.
Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano (ESP)
Stadium: OL Stadium
Time: 21.00 hours (20.00 GMT).
Olympique de Lyon – Juventus: statistics and live narration
- 58 '
Offside, Juventus. Alex Sandro tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
- 54 '
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 54 '
Foul by Maxwel Cornet (Lyon).
- 53 '
Corner, Lyon. Corner committed by Alex Sandro.
- 53 '
Attempt blocked. Lucas Tousart (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 52 '
Attempt blocked. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 51 '
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 51 '
Foul by Lucas Tousart (Lyon).
- 48 '
Corner, Lyon. Corner committed by Danilo.
- 48 '
Foul by Danilo (Juventus).
- 48 '
Moussa Dembele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Four. Five'
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Four. Five'
Foul by Léo Dubois (Lyon).
- Four. Five'
Second Half begins Lyon 1, Juventus 0.
- 48 '
First Half Final, Lyon 1, Juventus 0.
- 46 '
Auction stopped high and through the center of the goal. Bruno Guimarães (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- Four. Five'
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 44 '
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 44 '
Foul by Léo Dubois (Lyon).
- 43 '
Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Houssem Aouar.
- 41 '
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 41 '
Foul by Jason Denayer (Lyon).
- 40 '
Attempt missed. Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
- 39 '
Attempt blocked. Marcelo (Lyon) header from the center of the box is blocked. Marçal assistance with a center to the area.
- 39 '
Corner, Lyon. Corner committed by Rodrigo Bentancur.
- 38 '
Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross.
- 37 '
Houssem Aouar (Lyon) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Karl Toko Ekambi with a cross.
- 36 '
Foul by Danilo (Juventus).
- 36 '
Maxwel Cornet (Lyon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 35 '
Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 35 '
Foul by Lucas Tousart (Lyon).
- 3. 4'
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
- 33 '
Moussa Dembele (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Karl Toko Ekambi.
- 32 '
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
- 32 '
Houssem Aouar (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 30 '
Gooooool! Lyon 1, Juventus 0. Lucas Tousart (Lyon) left footed shot from the center of the box to the left. Assisted by Houssem Aouar.
- 27 '
Marcelo (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 27 '
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 27 '
Foul by Marcelo (Lyon).
- 26 '
Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
- 2. 3'
Marçal (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
- 22 '
Corner, Lyon. Corner committed by Matthijs de Ligt.
- twenty'
Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon) hits the crossbar, a header shot from the left. Assisted by Houssem Aouar with a cross.
- twenty'
Corner, Lyon. Corner committed by Juan Cuadrado.
- 19 '
Attempt blocked. Léo Dubois (Lyon) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 18 '
Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 18 '
Foul by Houssem Aouar (Lyon).
- 18 '
Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).
- 18 '
Moussa Dembele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 14 '
Corner, Juventus. Corner committed by Marçal.
- 13 '
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 13 '
Foul by Marçal (Lyon).
- eleven'
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- eleven'
Foul by Léo Dubois (Lyon).
- 10 '
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
- 10 '
Bruno Guimarães (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 8 '
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 8 '
Foul by Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon).
- 5'
Attempt blocked. Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Dembele.
-
First part begins.
-
Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump to the field to start the warm-up exercises
Add Comment