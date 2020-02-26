Sports

Olympique de Lyon – Juventus, live

February 26, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
5 Min Read
Share it:

Lineups

Lyon: Lopes; Denayer, Marcelo, Marçal; Dubois, Tousart, Guimaraes, Cornet; Toko Ekambi, Dembélé, Aouar.

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Álex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala, Ronaldo, Square.

Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano (ESP)

Stadium: OL Stadium

Time: 21.00 hours (20.00 GMT).

Olympique de Lyon – Juventus: statistics and live narration

  • 58 '

    Offside, Juventus. Alex Sandro tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
  • 54 '

    Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 54 '

    Foul by Maxwel Cornet (Lyon).
  • 53 '

    Corner, Lyon. Corner committed by Alex Sandro.
  • 53 '

    Attempt blocked. Lucas Tousart (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 52 '

    Attempt blocked. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 51 '

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 51 '

    Foul by Lucas Tousart (Lyon).
  • 48 '

    Corner, Lyon. Corner committed by Danilo.
  • 48 '

    Foul by Danilo (Juventus).
  • 48 '

    Moussa Dembele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • Four. Five'

    Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • Four. Five'

    Foul by Léo Dubois (Lyon).
  • Four. Five'

    Second Half begins Lyon 1, Juventus 0.
  • 48 '

    First Half Final, Lyon 1, Juventus 0.
  • 46 '

    Auction stopped high and through the center of the goal. Bruno Guimarães (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • Four. Five'

    Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 44 '

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 44 '

    Foul by Léo Dubois (Lyon).
  • 43 '

    Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Houssem Aouar.
  • 41 '

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 41 '

    Foul by Jason Denayer (Lyon).
  • 40 '

    Attempt missed. Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
  • 39 '

    Attempt blocked. Marcelo (Lyon) header from the center of the box is blocked. Marçal assistance with a center to the area.
  • 39 '

    Corner, Lyon. Corner committed by Rodrigo Bentancur.
  • 38 '

    Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross.
  • 37 '

    Houssem Aouar (Lyon) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Karl Toko Ekambi with a cross.
  • 36 '

    Foul by Danilo (Juventus).
  • 36 '

    Maxwel Cornet (Lyon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 35 '

    Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 35 '

    Foul by Lucas Tousart (Lyon).
  • 3. 4'

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
  • 33 '

    Moussa Dembele (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Karl Toko Ekambi.
  • 32 '

    Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
  • 32 '

    Houssem Aouar (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 30 '

    Gooooool! Lyon 1, Juventus 0. Lucas Tousart (Lyon) left footed shot from the center of the box to the left. Assisted by Houssem Aouar.
  • 27 '

    Marcelo (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 27 '

    Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 27 '

    Foul by Marcelo (Lyon).
  • 26 '

    Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
  • 2. 3'

    Marçal (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
  • 22 '

    Corner, Lyon. Corner committed by Matthijs de Ligt.
  • twenty'

    Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon) hits the crossbar, a header shot from the left. Assisted by Houssem Aouar with a cross.
  • twenty'

    Corner, Lyon. Corner committed by Juan Cuadrado.
  • 19 '

    Attempt blocked. Léo Dubois (Lyon) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 18 '

    Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 18 '

    Foul by Houssem Aouar (Lyon).
  • 18 '

    Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).
  • 18 '

    Moussa Dembele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 14 '

    Corner, Juventus. Corner committed by Marçal.
  • 13 '

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 13 '

    Foul by Marçal (Lyon).
  • eleven'

    Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • eleven'

    Foul by Léo Dubois (Lyon).
  • 10 '

    Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
  • 10 '

    Bruno Guimarães (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 8 '

    Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 8 '

    Foul by Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon).
  • 5'

    Attempt blocked. Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Dembele.


  • First part begins.


  • Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump to the field to start the warm-up exercises
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.