Olympique de Lyon – Juventus, live

58 '



Offside, Juventus. Alex Sandro tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

54 '



Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

54 '



Foul by Maxwel Cornet (Lyon).

53 '



Corner, Lyon. Corner committed by Alex Sandro.

53 '



Attempt blocked. Lucas Tousart (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

52 '



Attempt blocked. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

51 '



Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

51 '



Foul by Lucas Tousart (Lyon).

48 '



Corner, Lyon. Corner committed by Danilo.

48 '



Foul by Danilo (Juventus).

48 '



Moussa Dembele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Four. Five'



Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Four. Five'



Foul by Léo Dubois (Lyon).

Four. Five'



Second Half begins Lyon 1, Juventus 0.

48 '



First Half Final, Lyon 1, Juventus 0.

46 '



Auction stopped high and through the center of the goal. Bruno Guimarães (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Four. Five'



Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

44 '



Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

44 '



Foul by Léo Dubois (Lyon).

43 '



Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Houssem Aouar.

41 '



Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

41 '



Foul by Jason Denayer (Lyon).

40 '



Attempt missed. Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

39 '



Attempt blocked. Marcelo (Lyon) header from the center of the box is blocked. Marçal assistance with a center to the area.

39 '



Corner, Lyon. Corner committed by Rodrigo Bentancur.

38 '



Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross.

37 '



Houssem Aouar (Lyon) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Karl Toko Ekambi with a cross.

36 '



Foul by Danilo (Juventus).

36 '



Maxwel Cornet (Lyon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

35 '



Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

35 '



Foul by Lucas Tousart (Lyon).

3. 4'



Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.

33 '



Moussa Dembele (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Karl Toko Ekambi.

32 '



Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

32 '



Houssem Aouar (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30 '



Gooooool! Lyon 1, Juventus 0. Lucas Tousart (Lyon) left footed shot from the center of the box to the left. Assisted by Houssem Aouar.

27 '



Marcelo (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

27 '



Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

27 '



Foul by Marcelo (Lyon).

26 '



Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.

2. 3'



Marçal (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

22 '



Corner, Lyon. Corner committed by Matthijs de Ligt.

twenty'



Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon) hits the crossbar, a header shot from the left. Assisted by Houssem Aouar with a cross.

twenty'



Corner, Lyon. Corner committed by Juan Cuadrado.

19 '



Attempt blocked. Léo Dubois (Lyon) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

18 '



Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18 '



Foul by Houssem Aouar (Lyon).

18 '



Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).

18 '



Moussa Dembele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14 '



Corner, Juventus. Corner committed by Marçal.

13 '



Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

13 '



Foul by Marçal (Lyon).

eleven'



Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

eleven'



Foul by Léo Dubois (Lyon).

10 '



Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

10 '



Bruno Guimarães (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

8 '



Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

8 '



Foul by Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon).

5'



Attempt blocked. Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Dembele.





First part begins.