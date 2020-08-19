Share it:

Since the announcement of the arrival of Stormfront in the second season of The Boys, the cast and producers have done nothing but repeat to us how much the character will change the dynamics of the show and how "we are not ready" for his madness, pointing out that the new superheroine will give Homelander a hard time. IS Aya Cash can only confirm.

"It is worse than Homelander", the actress had anticipated the last time.

And judging by the promotional material shared so far, we don't have a hard time believing it.

But what appears to be particularly interesting of Stormfront, is how this manages to relate precisely to the leader of the 7, who so far has made his own at home Vought.

"I think he's not afraid of Homelander, and there really isn't a soul in the world who isn't afraid of him"says Cash, explaining that although there is some sort of understanding between the two, the newcomer is here to stay, and beyond.

"I think this comes from the fact that Stormfront is as strong as he is, or nearly so, so he doesn't get intimidated by his powers. But I also believe that she is able to understand him very well, and that her goal is to tease him, annoy him, and show him that there is a new boss now, and a different way of being a leader.".

We will then see how this dynamic will evolve in the second season of The Boys, coming September 4 on Amazon Prime Video.