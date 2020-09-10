No More Heroes 3 for Nintendo Switch postponed to 2021

Grasshopper Manufacture announced that No More Heroes 3 will not be released in 2020 as initially expected, the new game of Suda51 is now expected for 2021, a more precise launch window has not been communicated.

The team says they have encountered problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for this a postponement was necessary, so as to have all the time necessary to finish the project in the best possible way. Suda51 apologized for the delay on Twitter but given the current international situation it would not be possible to finish the work on time and in total safety, the priority remains in fact the health of Grasshopper Manufacture employees.

No More Heroes III is now expected for 2021 exclusively on Nintendo Switch, Suda also announced that it has signed a collaboration with Darick Robertson, cartoonist and co-author of The Boys, to create a series of illustrations dedicated to No More Heroes 3, you can see the first (entitled Demzamtiger & His Master) at the bottom of the news.

In July, Suda51 showed two seconds of No More Heroes 3 in a very short teaser broadcast during the Devolver Digital summer event, in recent months the studio has had to face various difficulties related to the COVID-19 emergency, so we can expect news over the next few months.